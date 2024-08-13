Woman molested, brother thrashed in Thane; 4 booked

Thane, Aug 13 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against a man and his three other family members after he allegedly molested a 19-year-old woman and he and his kin thrashed her brother in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Bhiwandi area.

The victim, a ragpicker residing in Sundar Nagar slum colony, was on her way to fetch water from a public tap.

Seeing her walking alone on the street, a man approached her, took her behind the bushes and allegedly molested her, the official from Narpoli police station said.

The victim pushed the accused and ran home. She informed her brother about the incident.

When her brother went to the man's house to question him on his behaviour, the accused and his other family members beat him up and hit on his head with an iron rod, injuring him severely, the official said.

The woman's injured brother was treated at a local hospital.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the accused man, his father and two brothers under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (causing hurt), 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said. PTI COR GK