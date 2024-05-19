Woman molested by central force jawans in Bengal's Uluberia, alleges TMC minister

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Sunday alleged that a woman was molested by two personnel of a central paramilitary force in West Bengal's Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency area, a day before elections for the seat in the fifth phase of polling.

Advertisment

Senior West Bengal minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja told reporters that the woman was allegedly subjected to "molestation" and verbal abuse by the two personnel while she was taking a morning stroll in Chandipur locality within the constituency.

"The incident took place on a day the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's was on a visit to the state where he dwelt on the safety and security of women," she claimed.

"The central force personnel, who are expected to ensure safety of voters, are acting as predators not protectors," Panja said.

Advertisment

Panja questioned whether this incident reflects the mindset and attitude of the central forces, whom BJP leaders often praise, towards the women of the state.

She said police have registered an FIR based on a written complaint by the woman against the two jawans and her party has already taken up the issue with the Election Commission.

The woman could read the name of one of the personnel from his uniform and this made the identification easier, she added. PTI SUS MNB