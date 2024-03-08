Woman molested by unidentified person at Airoli rail station

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old engineering student was molested at Airoli railway station and efforts were on to identify and nab the accused, a police official said.

The incident took place when she was on the station platform on Thursday and the accused fled by taking advantage of the crowd, Thane railway police senior inspector Archana Dhusane said.

A case under section 354 (outraging modesty) of Indian Penal Code was registered and further probe is underway, Dhusane said. PTI COR BNM