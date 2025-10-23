Woman 'molested' outside Dakshineswar Metro station in Kolkata, 1 arrested

Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly molested while returning home from work outside the Dakshineswar Metro station on the northern outskirts of the city, a Barrackpore Police Commissionerate official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on October 21 evening when the woman was accosted by the accused on a lane outside the Metro station premises and molested, the official said.

Following a complaint, police arrested the accused from Dakshineswar area on Wednesday evening, the official added.

Around two months ago, a school student was stabbed to death during a clash between two groups outside the main operational area of the same Metro station, and the alleged assailant was later arrested. PTI SUS MNB