Woman, mother-in-law commit suicide in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), May 10 (PTI) A woman and her 62-year-old mother-in-law allegedly committed suicide over a family dispute here, police said Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Laxmanpur Lal Nagar village, police said.

Fed up with family disputes, Sangeeta Devi (35) committed suicide by hanging herself, using a saree, at her home. Around 10 minutes later, her mother-in-law, Chhotaka Devi went to a nearby field and hanged herself from a tree, SO of Itiyathok police station Sheshmani Pandey said.

At the time of the incident, Sangeeta's toddler and Chhotaka Devi's disabled husband were present in the house. Hearing the child cry, neighbours broke open the house entrance but Sangeeta had already died, police said.

Pandey said that Sangeeta's husband and her three brothers-in-law were working outside at the time of the incident. They were informed and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG