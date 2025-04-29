Woman, mother of three daughters, kills newborn girl child

Palghar (Maharashtra), Apr 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in the district for allegedly murdering her newborn girl child, police said on Tuesday.

Poonam Shah, a resident of West Bengal, had come to her parents' house at Lonipada for delivery.

She was apparently depressed after giving birth to a girl child as she already has three daughters, said inspector Dadasaheb Gutookhade of Dahanu police station.

On Saturday night, Shah allegedly strangled her infant daughter at the government hospital. Police were alerted after the infant was found dead and the staff suspected that it was not a natural death, the official said.

A First Information Report was registered against the accused under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Further probe is underway. PTI COR KRK