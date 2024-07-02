Woman moves HC seeking termination of 'unwanted' pregnancy

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to terminate her 26-week pregnancy as the same was "unwanted".

The woman in her plea said she already has a four-year-old daughter and is going through divorce proceedings with her estranged husband. As per the plea, the woman is in a relationship with a friend with whom she got pregnant.

"If the petitioner is made to go through the unwanted pregnancy, then there is likelihood of mental and physical anguish and trauma," the plea said.

Pursuant to the plea, the high court last week directed a medical board to examine the woman and submit a report on its opinion.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Neela Gokhale on Tuesday perused the medical board's report and noted that it was not in favour of termination of the pregnancy.

The bench asked the woman's lawyer Tejas Dande to ask the woman to go through the report and posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

"The Medical Board has refused the request for termination. The report specifically denied termination saying the woman is not fit for the procedure," the court said.

The bench asked Dande to consult with the woman as she may not want to risk her life going through the termination procedure.

The woman in her plea said due to stress in her personal life she had not given much attention when she missed her menstrual cycles and hence learnt of her pregnancy only at a later stage.

Under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, court nod is required to terminate a pregnancy beyond 24 weeks gestation period. PTI SP NP