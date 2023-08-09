Woman MPs of BJP seek action against Rahul Gandhi for blowing flying kiss inside Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Many women MPs of the BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha speaker and sought "stringent action" against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making an "inappropriate gesture" towards Union Minister Smriti Irani in the House, a reference to the Congress leader blowing a flying kiss towards the treasury benches.

The complaint to Speaker Om Birla was signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, including Union ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Darshana Jardosh.

Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, has behaved in an indecent manner and made inappropriate gesture towards Irani while she was addressing the House, their complaint said.

"We demand stringent action against such behaviour by the Member which has not only insulted the dignity of the women members in the House but has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House," they said.

Speaking to reporters later, Irani alleged that never before such misogynistic behaviour of someone has been so visible in Parliament. Taking a swipe at the Gandhi family's value system, she said the question is should he be brought to task.

Karandlaje said that when BJP members asked him to listen to Irani's address, he took a couple of steps towards them and blew a flying kiss. The CCTV footage should be looked into and action taken against him, she added.

BJP members also noted that Gandhi had once winked in Parliament. "There is something wrong with his behaviour," she said.

Congress MP Geeta Kauda, however, defended Gandhi, claiming that he can never be insulting to women. She alleged that the BJP has a habit of distorting issues to divert people's attention.