Woman murdered allegedly by Home Guard jawan

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old Home Guard jawan allegedly killed a woman - with whom he was in a relationship - following a dispute in the Banda area here, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that Kiran (48), a resident of Bhanpur village, was bludgeoned to death with a brick on Saturday morning.

She was in a relationship with home guard jawan Pushpendra who lived in the neighbouring village.

After a dispute between the two on some issue, the home guard jawan allegedly hit Kiran on the head with a brick this morning and she died on the spot, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.