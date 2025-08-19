Woman murdered by husband over dowry dispute in UP's Modinagar: Police

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was on Tuesday allegedly murdered by her husband over a dowry dispute in Gadana village under the Modinagar police station area, police said.

The victim, Swati, married to Jitendra in December 2022, was found dead with her throat slit inside the house.

"Police reached the spot, completed legal formalities and sent the body for post-mortem," Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Modinagar Amit Saxena said.

According to the complaint lodged by Swati's father, she was frequently harassed by her husband and in-laws for not bringing enough dowry and had often returned to her parental home to complain about the abuse.

The police said several injury marks were visible on the body.

An FIR has been registered against six family members, including her husband.

While Jitendra is absconding, his mother, father and brother-in-law have been arrested, Saxena added. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS