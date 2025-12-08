Woman murdered by relative for spurning marriage proposal

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her relative after she refused to marry him over his "behaviour" here on Monday, police said.

The accused went to the victim's house on Monday afternoon and picked up an argument with her mother over their visit to Vijayawada last week.

When the young woman told him that he was harassing her over phone after consuming alcohol and that she was not interested to marry him, he attacked her with a knife on her neck resulting in her instant death, polcie said based on preliminary investigation.

The families had initially proposed their marriage, but recently the woman found out that he was "not behaving well" with her and refused to marry him, a police official said.

The accused fled the scene and efforts were to nab him, police said. Warasiguda Police were further investigating. PTI VVK VVK SA