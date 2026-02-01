Woman murdered, domestic help found hanging in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death, while her 50-year-old male domestic help was found dead by hanging at her house, under Mico Layout police station limits here, police said on Sunday.

As per preliminary inquiry, the domestic help is suspected to have murdered the elderly woman before committing suicide, they said.

The incident came to light when the woman's husband returned from abroad early on Sunday. The woman's 27-year-old daughter was sleeping on the first floor room of the house when the incident happened.

A case has been registered, and investigation is on, police said, adding that they are investigating all angles, including any third party involvement.

Forensics and other technical teams have visited the spot, and autopsy reports will also come, they further said. PTI KSU SA