Woman murdered, husband critically injured in Ranchi, probe underway

Ranchi, Dec 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and her husband was found grievously injured at their house here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Hesal area within Angara police station limits.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mamta Devi and her injured husband as Lallu Karmali, police added.

Gautam Kumar, the officer in-charge of Angara police station said, "The incident took place around 4 pm. An FSL team has been called to the spot for investigation. The woman was found dead and her husband critically injured." "Prima facie, it appears that a third person attacked the couple with a sharp weapon," the OC added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi. PTI RPS RPS MNB