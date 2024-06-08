Woman murdered in broad daylight in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) A 31-year-old woman was brutally killed by a man with a sword in broad daylight in the Phase-5 area of Punjab's Mohali on Saturday, police said.

The woman was identified as Baljinder Kaur, a native of Fatehpur Jattan village in Fatehgarh Sahib district. She worked at a call centre in Mohali.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

The footage captured the assailant, identified as Sukhchain Singh (36), waiting for the woman under a tree as she was on her way to work, the police said.

The sword-wielding accused could be seen attacking Kaur in the footage. He chased her when she tried to flee but she fell in the middle of the road, they added.

Singh allegedly hit the woman with the sword multiple times, causing serious injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared dead, the police said.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

When police personnel tried to apprehend Singh, he attacked them and injured one, the police said.

Singh worked at a filling station in the Samrala area of Ludhiana district.

Further investigation is underway, the police said. PTI CHS SZM