Woman murdered in Hisar, brother-in-law found hanging in adjoining house

Hisar, Nov 9 (PTI) A woman was found dead at her home here on Thursday while her brother-in-law was found hanging in an adjoining house, police said.

The incident happened in Bheri Akbarpur village of the district, they said.

Munish’s (32) body bore stab wounds and her throat was slit with a sharp edged weapon while her brother-in-law Jai Singh was found hanging in an adjoining house, police said.

Police said whether there is any link between the two incidents is not known yet as investigations are on.

The bodies have been sent to a hospital for post-mortem. Forensic team also reached the spot and collected evidence.

A police spokesperson said, on the complaint of Munish’s father, a complaint has been filed at Uklana police station and an FIR was lodged under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. PTI COR SUN NB NB