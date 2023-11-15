Woman murdered in Kanpur, one arrested

Kanpur (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a woman, police said.

Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), told PTI that the victim, a 35-year-old widow who ran a tiffin service, was allegedly found bleeding in her house by her daughter on Monday afternoon.

The accused, Arjun Yadav, who used to deliver tiffin boxes for the woman, was allegedly in the room with the victim.

"She was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where she breathed her last during treatment," he said.

The daughter claimed that she found her mother unclothed suggesting that she was raped. The police, however, did not slap rape charges against the accused saying the sections for sexual assault would only be added if the post-mortem findings confirm it.

"The post-mortem is being performed by a panel of three doctors who have been asked to look into the rape angle. Instructions have also been given to ensure the videography of the entire autopsy process," said Kumar.

They said Arjun Yadav was interrogated and he claimed to be in an "illicit relationship" with the woman.

The information about the woman's alleged murder was shared with police on Tuesday. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, the police registered a case against Arjun Yadav under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC on Tuesday.

After getting information about the murder, senior police officials including the DCP and additional DCP accompanied the forensic experts to gather evidence, the police said.

The teenage daughter told police and media persons that the key accused Arjun Yadav along with his two aides came to her house even though there were no tiffin boxes to be delivered.

Arjun asked the girl to accompany his men to get milk and when she returned, the door was locked. After repeated knocks, the door was opened by Arjun who had bloodstains on his shirt. PTI COR NAV RT RT