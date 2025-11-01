Woman murdered on suspicion of witchcraft in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Nov 1 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman was allegedly murdered over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Sonua Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Shashi Bala Bhengra, told PTI that the decomposed body of 59-year-old Jamuna Purty was found on Friday near a culvert at Balijuri village.

"Sanatan Purty, the eldest son of the victim who works in Chennai and had returned after getting information about his mother missing from home, has alleged that his mother was murdered by a few villagers on accusation of practising witchcraft. He has alleged that whenever someone died in the village, her mother was accused of practising witchcraft on the deceased," the police officer said.

Bhengra said that on Tuesday, the daughter-in-law of the victim, Sukhmati Purty, had lodged an FIR in the police station against unidentified persons for abducting her mother-in-law.

"The victim used to stay in Balijuri village with her youngest son, Shiv Kumar Purty, eldest daughter-in-law Sukhmati Purty and daughter Suryamani Kunkal. As per the FIR, the victim went missing from her house on Sunday night. The family searched for her but could not find her and lodged an FIR on Tuesday. They also informed the deceased's eldest son, Sanatan Purty, and he returned home from Chennai on Thursday. The body was recovered on Friday," the police officer said.

"Seeing the decomposed body, it appears that she was murdered with sharp weapons nearly five days back. However, things will be clear after the post-mortem report," said Bhengra. PTI ANB RG