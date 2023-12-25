Woman murdered over land dispute in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman was murdered over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, police on Monday said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said that there was a dispute around 8 pm on Sunday regarding the division of the house between Madna Khatoon (48), a resident of Samogar village falling under the Mahuadih police station area, and her brother-in-law Noor Mohammad (55).

Citing the police complaint, Sharma said that the matter escalated after heated exchange of words and fighting started between both the parties.

The woman was attacked with sticks by Mohammad, his son Afroz and wife Amina Khatoon due to which she suffered a head injury and was seriously injured, he added.

Sharma said that Madna Khatoon was admitted to the district hospital in Deoria after being rescued by the people nearby and the local police was informed about it.

She died during treatment in the district hospital following which the police sent her body for post-mortem.

The deceased's husband late Ali Hasan and Noor Mohammad are real brothers, police said. PTI COR NAV AS AS