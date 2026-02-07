Woman murdered over land dispute UP's Deoria; 3 arrested, juvenile held

Deoria (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested three persons, including two women and held a juvenile in connection with a murder over a land dispute in the Tarkulwa area of the district, officials said.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Sunil Kumar Reddy, the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Farendaha Pathardeva village.

The victim's relative, Susangati Devi, informed the police that following a land dispute, their neighbours, armed with sticks and rods, barged into their house and allegedly assaulted Narsingh Yadav and Seema Devi.

The assault left Seema Devi critically injured, the CO said, adding that she succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the medical college.

Following the death, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against Babulal Yadav, Heermati Devi, Anita Yadav, and a juvenile.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused and held the minor near the Kanchanpur tri-section on Saturday," Reddy added.

Based on their interrogation, the police recovered a spade and sticks used in the commission of the crime, Reddy added.

While the adult accused are being sent to jail, the juvenile will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further proceedings. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS