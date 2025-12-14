Woman 'narco kingpin' arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested the woman kingpin of a narcotic trafficking racket here, officials said.

Geeta Devi, originally from Phagwara in Punjab, was arrested from her rented accommodation in Rajiv Nagar by a team from the Udhampur police station, the officials said.

They said Devi was identified as the “narco kingpin” during the investigation of a case following the arrest of a drug peddler, Aditya Gupta, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on November 7.

Further investigation is underway to identify the forward and backward linkages of the network, the officials said. PTI TAS ARI