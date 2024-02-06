Woman Naxalite carrying Rs 1 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, Feb 6 (PTI) A woman Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head surrendered before the police and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said.

Kumari Bame Markam (25) surrendered, citing disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

Markam, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, was a member of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Baudh, Nawagarh (KKBN) Division under the Mahanadi Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation, he said.

She will be rehabilitated as per the state government's rehabilitation policy, he added.

According to the official data, 667 Naxalites, including 170 carrying cash rewards, have quit violence in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' campaign launched by the Dantewada police in June 2020. PTI COR ARU