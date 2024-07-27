Woman Naxalite carrying Rs 13 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham

Kabirdham, Jul 27 (PTI) A woman Naxalite carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 13 lakh in three states surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Saturday, a police official said.

Hidme Kowasi alias Ranita (22) was active as part of the MMC zonal committee and Gondia-Rajnandgaon-Balaghat (GRB) division's Tanda/Malajkhand area committee member (ACM) of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), the official said.

"She carried a bounty on her head of Rs 5 lakh each in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra as well as Rs 3 lakh in Madhya Pradesh. She was involved in 19 incidents of Maoist violence in Balaghat in MP and three acts of violence in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district in Chhattisgarh," he said.

She laid down arms citing disappointment with atrocities committed by senior Naxalites and the inhuman and hollow Maoist ideology, the official said, adding she would be given Rs 25,000 as financial aid and other facilities under the state government's rehabilitation policy. PTI COR BNM