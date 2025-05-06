Woman Naxalite gunned down in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Raipur, May 6 (PTI) A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The gunfight took place on Monday in a forest of Karregutta Hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, where a joint team of security forces has been conducting a massive anti-Naxal operation for more than two weeks, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj P told PTI.

He said after the guns fell silent, the body of a woman Naxalite and a .303 rifle were recovered from the site.

With this encounter, four women Maoists have been gunned down in the operation launched on April 21, the official said. PTI TKP ARU