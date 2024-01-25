Woman Naxalite injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Gariaband, Jan 25 (PTI) A woman Naxalite was injured in a gunfight with security forces in Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a police official said.

The encounter took place in the afternoon in a forest near Sikaser Dam under Mainpur police station limits when a District Force (DF) team was on an anti-Naxal operation after receiving inputs about movement of ultras, said Gariaband Superintendent of Police Amit Tukaram Kamble.

On sensing the presence of police at the site, some 170 kilometres from state capital Raipur, the Naxalites opened fire and security forces retaliated, he said.

"The Naxalites fled into the core forest later. After the gunfight, a woman Naxalite was found injured at the site. She has been shifted to Gariaband for treatment," he said.

She is yet to be unidentified but preliminary probe suggests she is from Silger village in Sukma district and part of "company number 10" of the outlawed movement, the SP informed.