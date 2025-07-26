Woman Naxalite involved in IED blast, firing incident during 2023 Chhattisgarh polls arrested

Sukma, Jul 26 (PTI) A woman Naxalite allegedly involved in an IED blast and indiscriminate firing on security personnel during the Chhattisgarh assembly polls in 2023 and carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head was arrested in Sukma district, a police official said on Saturday.

Madvi Sukki (35), the Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander and member of Pamed Area Committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), was held on Friday from a forest in Tondamarka village in Chintagufa, the official said.

She was held by personnel of the District Reserve Guard and local police during an operation launched in Etrajpad, Minpa, Tondamarka villages and nearby areas, he said.

"Sukki carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head. She was involved in an IED blast and indiscriminate firing on security personnel deployed at Tondamarka security camp for the 2023 assembly polls. A jawan was injured in the incident," the official informed. PTI COR BNM