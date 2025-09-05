Woman Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh; rifle, grenade launchers recovered

Raipur, Sep 5 (PTI) A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest area along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a senior police official said.

The encounter broke out when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur and Dantewada and Special Task Force (STF), both units of the state police force, was out on an anti-Naxal operation along the inter-district border, he said.

"So far, the body of a woman Naxalite has been recovered from the site along with one .303 rifle and two BGL (Barrel Grenade Launcher) launchers and other items of daily use," he said.

The operation is still underway and further information is awaited, the official added.

Police said 230 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

Of these, 209 were eliminated in the Bastar division, which comprises Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Konadagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, and Dantewada districts. PTI TKP NP BNM