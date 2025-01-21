Woman, nephew arrested for cow slaughtering in Haryana

Nuh, Jan 21 (PTI) Police Tuesday raided a house of an accused allegedly involved in cow slaughter in Khanpur Ghati village and arrested a woman and her nephew, said police.

The woman's husband managed to escape from the spot. The accused used to supply beef in surrounding areas by bike after packing it in polythene bags, they added.

Police have recovered 180 kg of beef, an axe, a bike, two sickles, and other items from the spot. An FIR was registered against three accused at Pinangwa police station, said police.

According to the police, a police team received information that Attaullah, resident of Khanpur Ghati village and his nephew Asfaq, resident of Khoh village district Deeg in Rajasthan are involved in cow slaughter.

Police raided Attaullah's house along with the village sarpanch and caught the accused red-handed.

As soon as the police went inside to arrest the accused, they started running away. The police team caught the woman identified as Ruksina, wife of Attaullah and his nephew Asfaq, while Attaullah managed to escape by jumping over the wall, they added.

"An FIR has been registered and two accused were arrested. Both the accused woman and her nephew were produced in a city court which sent them to judicial custody. We are conducting raids to nab the main accused Attaullah and he will be arrested soon," said inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of Pinangwa police station. PTI Cor SUN NB NB