Woman, newborn die at private hospital in Ballia; FIR lodged, facility sealed

Ballia (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A woman and her newborn died at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, following which police registered a case against the operator and the facility was sealed, officials said on Monday.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Gupta said an FIR was lodged on the complaint of the deceased woman's father, Sukhdev, against the hospital operator. The deputy chief medical officer later sealed the hospital, he added.

Police said Sangeeta Devi (40), a resident of Kasesar village under Nagra police station limits, was admitted to a private hospital in Nagra town on Sunday morning after she went into labour.

According to the family, a normal delivery was possible, but the hospital staff allegedly performed a surgery to make more money. The newborn died soon after birth, and Sangeeta's condition deteriorated following the operation. She died on Sunday night, police said.

The deaths triggered outrage among family members, prompting police and health officials to reach the spot and neutralise the situation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, an official added.