Woman, niece die under mysterious circumstances in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her teenaged niece died under suspicious circumstances in New Brij Vihar Colony on Etah-Sakit Marg here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place when the woman Brajesh Devi was taking a bath after heating water from a gas geyser in the washroom and her niece Kranti (18) was helping her dress while the door was closed, they said.

When they did not come out for a long time, the family members broke open the door to find both in an unconscious state and rushed them to the Rani Avanti Bai Medical College, Etah, for treatment, where the doctors declared them dead, police said.

Though the cause of death was immediately not clear, but there was no window in the washroom where the aged woman was taking bath and there is a strong possibility of death due to suffocation or inhaling some gas which could have been formed inside, they said. PTI COR SAB AS AS