Woman of Nepali origin arrested for plotting to commit theft by posing as maid

Gurugram, Aug 14 (PTI) Gurugram Police arrested a woman of Nepali origin who was allegedly plotting to commit theft by posing as a maid in houses, said police.

Three fake identity cards have been recovered from the woman who allegedly used fake IDs to hide her identity, they added.

According to the police, they got information that a woman was involved in suspicious activities in Sector 15. The police immediately raided and took the woman into custody. During interrogation, she was identified as Rupa Kumari Singh, a resident of Nepal. The police recovered four identity cards from her, of which only one was genuine, they added.