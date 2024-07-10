Woman official of Madhya Pradesh PR department ends life

Bhopal, Jul 10 (PTI) A woman official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department died allegedly by suicide in her home in the intervening nights of Tuesday-Wednesday, a police official said.

Pooja Thapak, aged around 30, was posted as the pubic relations officer (PRO) of the state’s panchayat, rural development and labour minister Prahlad Patel, the official said.

She hanged herself in her house apparently after a family dispute, the official said. However, the exact cause behind the extreme step is not yet clear, he said.

When her husband found Pooja Thapak hanging, he rushed her to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

She is survived by her one-year-old son and husband, sources in the PR department said.

The PR department held a condolence meeting and appreciated her work, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.