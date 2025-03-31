Woman official of state-run shelter home in Bihar found hanging, suicide suspected

Nawada (Bihar), March 31(PTI) A 35-year-old woman official of a state-run shelter home was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Bihar's Nawada district, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Priyanka Kumari, was posted as the Superintendent at the Nawada shelter home.

The Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nawada, Hulas Kumar, told reporters, "She was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her government quarters in Budhaul village under the jurisdiction of Nagar police station of the district on Monday." A suicide note was recovered from the spot but the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, he said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that she took the extreme step after talking to her husband on a WhatsApp video call. She hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Her mobile phone, laptop and other belongings have been seized," the SDPO said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Forensic experts are also collecting scientific evidence from the spot, the SDPO said.

An investigation has been initiated, he added.