Woman on run after murder nabbed in west Delhi's Naraina

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman wanted in a murder case was arrested on New Year's Eve, police said on Friday.

Rozida, who had been on the run for months, was arrested from the Naraina area in west Delhi, they said.

On October 2 last year, an altercation between two groups in west Delhi's Moti Nagar resulted in the death of a man, Shahnawaz, who succumbed to injuries.

In the wake of the incident, police arrested several people, including one Azad, and three minors.

"However, Rozida, along with another accused, Ajju, managed to escape. Subsequently, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her," a police officer said.

Investigation revealed that Rozida had decamped to Bihar. Later police came to know that she may return to Delhi to meet her children on New Year's Eve.

"The team tracked her near Naraina on December 31 and arrested her near Satya Park. During interrogation, Rozida admitted her involvement in the murder," the officer said.

Rozida revealed that she, with a stick, and her associates, assaulted Shahnwaz and another person, Nafees, with the intent to kill them.

"Rozida fled to her native village in Madhubani in Bihar, where she lived under a false identity," said the officer. PTI BM BM VN VN