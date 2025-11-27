Woman on run held in connection with 2021 murder case in Delhi's Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Police have arrested a 38-year-old woman who had been absconding for nearly four years in connection with the murder of a man who came to her house to recover money owed to him in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli, officials said on Thursday.

The woman, wife of one of the accused, was declared a proclaimed offender on May 19, 2022. She was wanted for her alleged role in the murder of Abhishek alias Monu, they said.

The incident took place on November 21, 2021, when the victim went to the house of one of the accused, Hukam Chand, in Siraspur to recover his money, a senior police officer said.

The other accused were identified as Sonu, Sunil and Sunil’s wife.

Hukam allegedly got into an argument with Monu and summoned the other accused.

The accused allegedly assaulted Monu with sticks, causing severe injuries. He later died during treatment at the BJRM hospital, he said.

A case was registered and two of the accused, Hukam and Sunil, were arrested while Sonu is still on the run.

However, the woman managed to escape and went into hiding, following which she was declared a proclaimed offender, the police said.

On Wednesday, police received specific information that the woman had returned to her house in Siraspur. Acting on the input, a raid was conducted, and she was arrested, they said.

Investigators said the woman had fled to Nainital, Uttarakhand, after the murder and remained there until January, when she quietly returned to Delhi. Her husband, Sunil, is currently lodged in judicial custody in the same case.

Further investigation is underway, police added.