Woman operator among 5 held in raid at Ghaziabad brothel

Ghaziabad, Aug 6 (PTI) Ghaziabad police conducted a raid on a brothel being run in a flat, arresting a woman operator and four customers and rescuing two girls who were being exploited for prostitution, they said on Tuesday.

The operation on Monday targeted a flat in a colony under Shalimar Garden police area, where girls were called on demand for prostitution, the police said.

The operator, identified as Parul (36), owned the flat and managed the brothel. She personally solicited customers, showing them albums of the girls to entice them and fixing rates for each girl, including the room rent, an official said.

"Acting on a tip-off about the illicit activities, the police swiftly raided the flat, rescuing two girls and handing them over to their families. The raid also resulted in the arrest of Parul and four customers," ACP Siddhartha Gautam said.

"The customers have been identified as Mohammad Umar and Iqrar from Shaheed Nagar colony, and Dhruv and Mangal Das from Nand Nagari colony in northeast Delhi," he said.

All the arrested individuals, including the operator, have been sent to jail under the provisions of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, Gautam added.