Woman out to make reels raped; two held

Indore, Sep 4 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman who had gone to make reels for social media on the outskirts of Indore was allegedly raped by two men, leading to their arrest on Wednesday, police said.

The woman had gone to the outskirts of the city on Tuesday night with her male friend when the incident occurred, Malharganj police station in-charge Shiv Kumar Raghuvanshi said.

Both accused are known to the woman's friend, he said.

The woman has been medically examined and a detailed investigation is underway. PTI HWP ADU NSK