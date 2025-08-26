Woman panchayat member found dead in Kerala, suicide suspected

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 26 (PTI) A 48-year-old female panchayat member was found dead on Tuesday in Aryanad in the district, police said.

Sreeja S, a local Congress worker and member of Kottakkakam ward in the Aryanad village panchayat, was found dead in a shed adjacent to her home here in the morning.

According to police, it is suspected that her death was caused by the consumption of an acidic substance.

Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead.

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. Investigation is going on. As per her husband's statement, she had some financial issues," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Congress local leaders alleged that the CPI (M)'s campaign targeting her over the financial issues was the reason for her extreme step.

They also staged a protest in the panchayat over the incident. PTI LGK ROH