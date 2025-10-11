Woman panchayat pradhan smeared with black ink at office by rival group

Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) A woman panchayat pradhan was smeared with black ink and hit with shoes by rival group in Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Saturday.

During a heated argument over the execution of some projects, Changual panchayat pradhan Dipali Singha was smeared with black ink and assaulted with shoes by some women of rival group inside her office on Friday night, the official said.

Women supporters of Singha and another panchayat member Sujata De, who allegedly led the attack, exchanged blows inside the office, after which Sujata locked it from outside and left.

A police force went to the area and dispersed the two groups that had assembled before the panchayat building.

A video of the incident went viral, where a sobbing Singha was seen pleading to 'Didi' (chief minister Mamata Banerjee) for intervention.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, while Singha has lodged a police complaint against some people.

A police officer said investigations are underway.

TMC MLA Akhil Giri told reporters, "It was a fracas involving four-five people and does not reflect the real situation in the district where all other panchayat members are unitedly working to realise the dreams of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and carry forward development work." Giri said the party will take strict action against the offenders after an inquiry.

Attaching a video of the incident, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said in a post on X, "Not only did they carried on bloody assault on tribal MP Khagen Murmu, the TMC does not hesitate to heckle a woman panchayat pradhan belonging to the SC community. Remember, she belongs to their own party TMC." "Those who had come to power pledging their love for 'Maa-Mati-Manush' are now insulting, humiliating the women - the mothers, sisters and daughters - of Bengal," he said. PTI SUS RG