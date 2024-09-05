Woman paraded half-naked, man stripped in Bihar's Supaul over affair

Supaul (Bihar), Sep 5 (PTI) In a shocking incident, a woman was beaten, tortured and paraded half-naked while her 'lover' was stripped by a group of people over their alleged affair in Bihar's Supaul district, police said on Thursday.

A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the woman being beaten and paraded half-naked in Karzain police station area. The incident is believed to have occurred three to four days ago, police said.

Sources alleged that the man with whom she was allegedly involved was also stripped and paraded by the same group. Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the case.

The video, the authenticity of which PTI has not independently verified, shows the woman being dragged by her hair while she pleads for mercy. The accused later left the woman in front of her house. The victim's family has filed a police complaint.

According to a statement by the district police on Thursday, "A video of a woman being stripped and beaten is circulating on social media. After confirming that the case is from Karzain, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and one accused has been arrested. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects." In a similar incident on Wednesday at Jhajha in Jamui district, a woman and her husband were allegedly paraded semi-naked through their village to the beat of drums, police said.

Locals shaved the woman's head, and her husband was forced to wear a garland of slippers and had his face blackened.

According to family members of the victims, the woman had allegedly eloped with her 35-year-old paramour and married him. The video of this incident also went viral on social media.

Talking to reporters, Jhajha sub-divisional police officer Rajesh Kumar said, "Police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused". PTI COR PKD MNB