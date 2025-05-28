Woman, paramour among three held for killing husband in Ranchi

Ranchi, May 28 (PTI) A married woman and her paramour were among three arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, police said on Wednesday.

Ramesh Oraon was stabbed to death at his home in Kanke police station area on May 19.

"Oraon's wife Tanu Lakra, her alleged lover Shahid Ansari and his associate Satish Baitha have been arrested in connection with the murder," Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told reporters here.

Four mobile phones, a car and a knife used in the crime have also been seized by the police.

Sinha said that Lakra was having an extra-marital affair with Ansari and to get rid of her husband, she hatched a conspiracy in which Satish Baitha also played an active role.

"Tanu had provided the keys of the house to Ansari, who stabbed Ramesh to death as he entered the house around 4.45 am on May 19," he said.

Ansari was a former business partner of the deceased and was involved in land dealings. Over the course of time, he developed an illicit relationship with Ramesh's wife.

"Ramesh came to know about their relationship and she conspired to kill him. Police have sufficient evidence of the involvement of the trio," he said. PTI SAN SAN ACD