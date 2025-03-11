Woman, paramour arrested for killing her husband, dumping body in river in Pune district

Pune, Mar 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping the body in a river in Bhor tehsil of Pune district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of an unidentified man was found in the Nira river, with his hands and legs tied, near Sarola village in the western Maharashtra district on Sunday.

"During post-mortem examination, it was revealed the person was strangled to death. There was no clue to ascertain the identity of the deceased. However, during investigation, a team from the Rajgad police recovered the deceased's shirt and on the basis of a tag on the garment, they reached a tailor in Darashiv and established his identity," said Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune (Rural).

Police later identified the deceased as Sidheshwar Bhosale, a resident of Sasanenagar in Pune.

Darashiv in central Maharashtra is located around 260km from Pune.

The victim's wife Yogita Bhise and her paramour Shivaji Sutar wanted to get rid of Bhosale whom they considered as an obstacle in their relationship, said the police officer, citing the investigation carried out so far.

"The deceased's wife had illicit relations with Shivaji Sutar. As the victim was turning out to be a hurdle in their illicit relations, both Yogita and Sutar hatched a plan to eliminate him. On March 3, they strangled him to death and stuffed the body in a gunny bag by tying his hands and legs. The duo took the body on a two-wheeler and dumped it in the Nira river near Sarola," he said.

Both accused were produced before a local court which remanded them to police custody till March 17. PTI SPK RSY