Woman, paramour assaulted and thrown into well by her kin in Maharashtra's Nanded

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) The family members of a married woman allegedly thrashed her and her paramour after they were caught meeting and then threw them into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, they said, adding the woman's body has been recovered while search was on for the man.

The woman's father, grandfather and uncle have been detained, the police said, adding the age of the victims was being ascertained.

The woman got married about a year back. Her paramour, who lived in Borjunni village, went to meet her in Golegaon village on Monday.

After finding them together at her residence, the woman's in-laws called her maternal family members and handed over the duo to them, an official from Umri police station told PTI.

The woman and her paramour were allegedly beaten up enroute to Borjunni and thrown into a well in Kakrala area under Umri police station limits around 2.30 pm on Monday, he said.

Her father, uncle and grandfather were allegedly involved in the killings, the official said.

The woman's father later reached Umri police station and claimed he was the one who killed both of them. But, later it was found in the investigation that her uncle and grandfather were also allegedly involved in the crime, he said.

The three have been detained and further investigation is on into the case, another official said. PTI AW GK