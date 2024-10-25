Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Udupi (Karnataka), Oct 25 (PTI) A woman and her paramour have been arrested for smothering her husband to death after giving slow poison for a long time, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

According to police, the incident occurred in Marne village in Karkala Taluk of Udupi district.

The police acted on the complaint of Balakrishna’s father who suspected that his son was murdered recenty.

Citing investigation, police said they found Prathima (44) along with her paramour Dilip Hegde had administered Balakrishna slow poison for a very long time resulting in numerous health complications.

Advertisment

On October 20, she along with Dilip smothered Balakrishna to death. PTI GMS GMS SA