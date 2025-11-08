Woman, paramour kill her husband, dump body in river in Thane district

Thane, Nov 8 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her paramour, who later dumped his body in a river in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The Badlapur police have launched a search for the accused, who have been on the run after committing the crime on Thursday, an official said.

"The accused, Manisha Parmar and Laxman Bhoir (36), were neighbours and were having an affair. The victim, Kisan Parmar, had confronted his wife about her illicit relationship," senior inspector Kishore Shinde said.

He said that the accused strangled Kisan Parmar with a rope, wrapped his body in bedding and dumped it in a river in Badlapur.

The duo fled the scene. The victim's body was recovered by the police on Thursday night and sent for a postmortem, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, and a search is underway for them. PTI COR ARU