Woman, partner held for killing husband with scissors in Greater Noida

Noida, Jul 7 (PTI) A married woman and her partner were arrested on Sunday for the brutal murder of her husband, carried out with a pair of scissors a week ago in Greater Noida, police officials said.

Kushwaha were apprehended near the ATS roundabout in Greater Noida, they said.

The murder weapon, a pair of scissors, was recovered from their possession, according to a police spokesperson.

"Pooja and Prahlad, both from the same village, had been involved in an extramarital relationship even before Pooja moved with her husband Mahesh to Bironda village for work," the spokesperson said.

Mahesh, in search of employment, had relocated his family to Bironda in Greater Noida and found work as a sanitation worker. During this time, Pooja called Prahlad to Greater Noida under the pretext of helping him find a job. Prahlad secured a position as a security guard at NFL Society and began visiting Pooja frequently, the official said.

On the night of July 1, Prahlad visited Pooja at her home in Mahesh's absence. However, Mahesh unexpectedly returned home and discovered his wife with Prahlad in a compromising situation, the official said.

"A violent confrontation ensued, during which Pooja and Prahlad attacked Mahesh with a pair of scissors, ultimately killing him. They then attempted to hide the body by throwing it onto the roof of a toilet before fleeing the scene," the police spokesperson said.

The accused have been booked for murder under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the FIR has been lodged at the local Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida, the police said. PTI KIS NB