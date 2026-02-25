Woman, partner kill toddler in Andhra, bury body on river bank

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 25 (PTI) A 30-month-old girl was allegedly killed by her mother and the latter's live-in partner, and was buried on the banks of the Swarnamukhi River in Tirupati district, said a police official on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Ashalatha, had been separated from her husband for the past one-and-a-half years and was living with Reddy Kumar, whom she met on a social media platform.

"A 30-month-old girl was murdered by her mother Ashalatha and Kumar, who later buried the body on the banks of the Swarnamukhi River on Monday," Tirupati East DSP M Bhaktavatsalam told PTI.

The duo killed the child as they considered her an obstacle to their marriage, the DSP said.

The woman and her daughter had been missing for two weeks, following which family members lodged a complaint with the local police, leading to the investigation and recovery of the body.

The body of the child was retrieved and sent for postmortem examination, while both accused are in police custody, police said.

Police registered a murder case under sections 103(1) and 201 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI MS KH