Woman, partner sentenced to life in prison for husband's murder in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Friday sentenced a woman and her partner to life in prison for the 2017 murder of her husband.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Avadhesh Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of the accused -- Gulista and Anil -- after convicting them under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

District government counsel Sanjay Chauhan told PTI that Waseem was murdered by his wife Gulista and her partner Anil when he was sleeping at home in the Kairana town of Shamli district on September 28, 2017.

Waseem's mother had lodged a complaint against the accused, on the basis of which a case was registered.