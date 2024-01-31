Woman passenger 'abuses, assaults' TSRTC bus conductors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) A woman passenger allegedly abused and assaulted two bus conductors of the state-run Road Transport Corporation here, TSRTC officials said on Wednesday.

A purported video of the incident that took place on January 25 went viral on social media, in which the woman is heard abusing a bus conductor in uncivil language.

She is also seen kicking him inside the bus and later arguing with another conductor after being told to tender change when she offered a Rs 500 note for the ticket.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management strongly condemned the incident and said they lodged a complaint at L B Nagar police station on Wednesday in this regard.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and is being investigated into, police said.

According to the complaint, the passenger "assaulted and scolded" the on-duty conductor when she was asked to furnish an original identity proof such as Aadhar card to obtain a 'Zero Value Ticket', as only residents of Telangana are eligible for unpaid rides under the state's free travel scheme for women.

When the woman was told she would have to purchase a ticket if she could not show proof of residence, the woman offered a Rs 500 currency note for the ticket, following which the assault is seen taking place in the video and the woman is heard saying that the conductor asked her to deboard the bus for failing to provide change. PTI VVK ANE