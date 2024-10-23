Woman passenger held with 750 cartridges from Bihar-bound train

Ballia (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was arrested here with 750 cartridges on Wednesday from a passenger train going to Chhapra in Bihar, police said.

The arrest was made by the government railway police (GRP) at Ballia Railway Station following a tip-off that the accused was travelling in train number 05446 with 750 cartridges of .315 bore, Subhash Chandra Yadav, GRP in-charge at Ballia, said.

The woman, identified as Manita Singh, is a resident of Nadihar village in the Rajgarh police station area of Mirzapur district, Yadav said.

The cartridges were found in a bag with the woman travelling in the train that originated from Varanasi, the officer said.

During interrogation, the woman told the police she was going to Chhapra with the cartridges. She said two persons -- Ankit Kumar Pandey and Roshan Yadav -- both from Ghazipur, had asked her to deliver the ammunition to Chhapra, Yadav said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter and the police are trying to arrest Pandey and Yadav, he added.

Earlier, on September 28, total 825 cartridges were recovered from Ballia Railway Station and two persons were arrested in connection. PTI COR ABN RPA