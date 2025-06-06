Woman patient raped inside hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was allegedly by a nursing staff in a hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night at ESIC Medical College Hospital located in MIA area.

Following the incident, her husband filed a complaint and told the police that his wife was admitted on June 2 in the hospital for a tube operation. On June 4, after the operation, she was shifted to the ICU.

The guard took her out of the room. After this, a member of the nursing staff member allegedly raped her, MIA area SHO Ajit Badsara.

Upon regaining consciousness the next day, the victim told her husband about the incident.

Based on the husband's complaint, a case was registered at the MIA Police Station.

Asim Das, Dean of ESIC Medical College, said after the case was registered, an administrative investigation team has been formed. The police is investigating the matter. PTI AG HIG HIG